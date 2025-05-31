Rajanarasimha calls for legal action against those selling fake seeds

Mahabubnagar: In a strong message to protect farmers, District In-charge Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has directed officials to take strict action against the sale of spurious seeds in Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet districts. During a high-level review meeting at the Collectorate on Friday, the Minister, along with district minister Jupally Krishna Rao, called for the immediate registration of cases and legal action against those selling fake seeds, warning that no negligence will be tolerated.

The review focused on key issues like agricultural plans for the upcoming season, the availability of seeds and fertilizers, paddy procurement, Indiramma housing scheme, seasonal diseases, and progress under government initiatives. Highlighting the government’s commitment to farmers, Jupally instructed Collectors to recover pending dues from rice millers, which include Rs 53 crore in Narayanpet district alone. He also reminded officials that the government is offering a bonus for paddy farmers—a first in the state—and said the credit must go to the present administration.

Rajanarasimha also directed officials to speed up the construction of Indiramma houses and resolve land issues through the Bhu Bharati portal. He promised to bring the MLAs’ request for Indiramma housing list approvals before Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

On the healthcare front, the Minister ordered early preparations for seasonal diseases like dengue and assured that Mahabubnagar Hospital will soon get an MRI machine, CT scan facilities, a Regional Cancer Centre, and an Organ Retrieval Centre. Fogging operations and public health campaigns will be intensified, particularly in vulnerable areas.