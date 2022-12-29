Rajanna Sircilla: Friendly approach of police gains people's confidence

Rajanna Sircilla: The friendly approach and transparent functioning of the district police has increased the confidence of the people in the police, Rajanna Sircilla Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde said in statement issued here, on Thursday.

The press release issued detailing the annual crime stats and cases reported in the district during the year 2022, suggests that the district had witnesses a reduction of 20.60 per cent in total IPC offences when compared to last year.

In the year 2022, a total of 3,036 cases were reported under IPC offences in the district, while in 2021, the number of cases reported were at 3,824. However, the number of murders in the district did not go down during the year 2022 and remained at 14, same as in 2021. Moreover, daytime burglaries in the district had gone up to 14 from 11 in 2021, whereas 55 night-time burglaries were reported in the district in 2022, 12 more than 2021, which was at 43.

The district also reported a 33.30 per cent decrease in the number of extortion cases with a total of 8 cases reported during the year as compared to 12 cases in the year 2021. Although, cheating cases in the district saw a steep rise with 236 such cases reported in 2022 as compared to 180 cases booked in the previous year. The district also reported 24 kidnapping cases, where the police machinery acted cunningly and rescued the victims and handed them over to their family members. On the other hand, fatal road accidents in the district has come down from 112 cases reported in 2021 to 82 cases reported in 2022.