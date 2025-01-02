  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Rajesh Meena takes over as ASP for Nirmal Sub-Division

Rajesh Meena takes over as ASP for Nirmal Sub-Division
x
Highlights

Rajesh Meena assumed charge as ASP of Nirmal Sub-Division here on Wednesday. Later he met District SP Dr G Janaki Sharmila.

Nirmal: Rajesh Meena assumed charge as ASP of Nirmal Sub-Division here on Wednesday. Later he met District SP Dr G Janaki Sharmila. On this occasion, the issues of Nirmal Sub-Division were dis-cussed. Rajesh Meena hails from Rajasthan and completed en-gineering from IIT Jodhpur.

He was selected as IPS in Civil Ser-vices in 2022. After completing his training and serving as a squad commander in Greyhound, he has now been appointed as ASP of Nirmal Sub-Division.

Alphores School organised a grand New Year celebrations in Mancherial on Tuesday. Cul-tural programmes performed by the students were entertaining. The teachers asked the students to learn from the mistakes made in the previous year and reach higher heights.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick