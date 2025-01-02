Rajesh Meena takes over as ASP for Nirmal Sub-Division

Nirmal: Rajesh Meena assumed charge as ASP of Nirmal Sub-Division here on Wednesday. Later he met District SP Dr G Janaki Sharmila. On this occasion, the issues of Nirmal Sub-Division were dis-cussed. Rajesh Meena hails from Rajasthan and completed en-gineering from IIT Jodhpur.

He was selected as IPS in Civil Ser-vices in 2022. After completing his training and serving as a squad commander in Greyhound, he has now been appointed as ASP of Nirmal Sub-Division.

Alphores School organised a grand New Year celebrations in Mancherial on Tuesday. Cul-tural programmes performed by the students were entertaining. The teachers asked the students to learn from the mistakes made in the previous year and reach higher heights.