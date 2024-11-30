Rajgopal inspects Gurukula schools

Munugodu: Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy emphasized the importance of providing nutritious and high-quality meals to students in government Gurukula schools and hostels. During a surprise inspection at the Jyotirao Phule Girls’ Gurukula School in Munugodu on Friday, he expressed dissatisfaction over the food quality. He found that the rice served had an unpleasant odor, the curd was watery, and other dishes lacked taste.

The MLA strongly reprimanded the school principal and agency operators for neglecting food quality, asserting that exploiting children’s needs for profit was unacceptable. He warned them to ensure meals are both nutritious and flavorful, adding that he would revisit the school for a follow-up inspection. He personally served food to students during the visit, enquiring whether the meals were satisfactory and if the menu was being followed daily.

Speaking on the occasion, he reiterated the importance of providing nutritious meals alongside quality education to students, many of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds.

During his visit to Munugodu, Rajgopal Reddy inspected the ongoing road expansion projects in the town. He stressed the need for maintaining high standards in the execution of these works and directed officials to monitor the quality regularly to avoid any lapses.

Accompanied by DCCB Chairman Kumbham Srinivas Reddy, Chandoor RDO Sridevi, Tahsildar M. Narender, MPDO Vijay Prasad, and other officials, the MLA reviewed the progress and provided several suggestions to ensure smooth completion of the projects.