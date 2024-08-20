Rajiv Gandhi - The Pioneer of the Modern Technological Revolution, Mallu Ravi

Gadwal: The event marked the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who is credited as the pioneer of the modern technological revolution in India. The event was attended by prominent figures including Nagar Kurnool Member of Parliament Mallu Ravi, former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Gadwal Congress Constituency In-Charge Sarithamma, and Gadwal Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav. They, along with other Congress Party leaders, paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi's statue at the Rajiv Gandhi Circle in Jogulamba Gadwal district center.

Rajiv Gandhi's Contribution to Technology...

During the event, MP Mallu Ravi highlighted Rajiv Gandhi's monumental role in bringing about a technological revolution in India. He credited Rajiv Gandhi with introducing significant reforms in the telecommunications sector, which propelled India into the digital age. Rajiv Gandhi's vision and policies were instrumental in laying the foundation for the digital revolution that has now become a cornerstone of India's growth.

Rajiv Gandhi's initiatives were not limited to telecommunications; he also made significant contributions to science and technology by reducing taxes on the production of computers and promoting the aviation and telecommunication industries. These reforms opened up new avenues for technological advancement, setting India on a path to becoming a global leader in technology.

The speakers at the event emphasized that the technological advancements initiated by Rajiv Gandhi continue to drive India's progress in the digital domain. They noted that the reforms introduced by him have had a long-lasting impact on the nation's development. The leaders also drew parallels between Rajiv Gandhi's visionary leadership and the efforts of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is striving to make Telangana a global leader in development, inspired by Rajiv Gandhi's legacy.

Rajiv Gandhi's legacy is seen as a guiding force for India's ongoing journey toward development and technological advancement. His contributions to the nation are celebrated as monumental, and his vision continues to inspire leaders who aim to steer the country towards further growth and prosperity. The event served as a reminder of the enduring impact of Rajiv Gandhi's policies and the continued relevance of his vision in shaping India's future.

The event saw the participation of senior Congress leaders, party workers, former public representatives, and youth Congress leaders, who gathered to honor the memory of Rajiv Gandhi and reflect on his contributions to the nation's progress.