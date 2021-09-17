Raju's kin disputes suicide version

Addaguduru (Yadadri-Bhongir): Wife Mounica, mother Veeramma and sister Anitha of the prime suspect in Saidabad's Singareni Colony child rape and murder case, Raju, alleged that his death is a planned killing by the police. They spoke to the media at Addaguduru, the native place of Raju's brother-in-law.

Mounica with tears in her eyes and a six-month-old infant baby in her lap, told the media that the police made a call to her over the phone at noon and informed that Raju was alive and asked her to identify him as they were unable to identify him. Later, she was informed that her husband committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near Station Ghanpur in Warangal district. She said she got married to Raju two years ago and had a baby girl of six months. she urged the government to do justice to them, as she has to look after her infant and aged mother-in-law who is a patient of arthritis. She questioned the government how they should lead life without any source of income as they lost their bread- winner.

Veeramma in a shaking voice stated that Raju might not have committed any crime and alleged that his suicide was a fabrication by the police. Raju's sister Anitha stated that her brother did not make any mistake. Allegations were made against him, holding him a suspect in the rape and murder case of a child in Hyderabad. She could not reveal anything about the cremation place of Raju.

Raju's brother did not come before the media It was learnt that the police released Raju's mother, sister, brother-in-law, wife after a 5-day custody on Wednesday night and provided bus fare to them to reach Addagudur village.

They directed them to inform about Raju's whereabouts while they were boarding a bus at Uppal in Hyderabad. Police under the aegis of Saidabad SI shifted Raju's family members to MGM Hospital in Warangal to claim the body.