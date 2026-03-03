Rajya Sabha seats decision will be known tomorrow: TPCC chief

Telangana PCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud has raised questions regarding the allocation of Rajya Sabha seats. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he stated that four prominent BC leaders are demanding Rajya Sabha nominations.

He stated that the decision on how many seats will be allocated from the state would be known on Wednesday.

The TPCC chief mentioned that some corporation posts are expected to be assigned in March and that preparations are underway. He also responded to comments made by Pinarayi Vijayan, asserting that Vijay’s statements are politically motivated and reaffirmed that the Congress party will form the government in Kerala.