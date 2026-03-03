Claude Faces Twin Outages Amid US Ban and Surging User Demand

Anthropic’s AI chatbot, Claude, experienced two global outages within 24 hours on March 3, leaving users unable to access its services and sparking widespread speculation online. The disruption comes at a time when the company is already navigating political scrutiny and an unexpected surge in user demand.

According to Claude’s official status page, the issue was initially described as an “elevated error,” affecting not only the main chatbot but also associated tools, including CoWork. The outage was significant enough to trigger frustration among users worldwide. Downdetector, a service that tracks platform disruptions, recorded more than 300 complaints from users reporting access problems.

In an update posted later, Anthropic stated, "A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results." However, at the time many users were attempting to log in, the platform was still showing a message that it was “currently investigating this issue.”

The outages arrive at a turbulent moment for Anthropic. The US government recently labelled the company a “supply chain risk” after it declined to grant the US Military unrestricted access to Claude. As a result, federal agencies were instructed to stop using the chatbot. The move sparked controversy in tech and policy circles, and intensified debates around AI access, security, and governance.

While Anthropic has not officially confirmed the cause of the outages, industry observers suggest that a dramatic spike in usage may have strained the system. In recent weeks, Claude has seen a notable influx of new users. The company reported that free users have increased by more than 60 percent since January, while paid subscriptions have more than doubled since October.

The controversy also triggered shifts in the broader AI landscape. As Anthropic faced scrutiny, OpenAI moved quickly to formalise an agreement with the Pentagon. CEO Sam Altman later acknowledged that the deal may have appeared rushed and potentially opportunistic. Meanwhile, a wave of social media criticism targeted ChatGPT, prompting some users to explore alternatives like Claude. Over the weekend, Claude briefly rose to the number one position on Apple App Store rankings.

Another possible factor behind the outages could be infrastructure instability. Reports emerged that Iran struck three Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centres in the Middle East — two in the UAE and one in Bahrain — disrupting regional services. AWS serves as Anthropic’s primary cloud provider and training partner. However, there has been no official confirmation linking these incidents directly to Claude’s downtime.