Rakesh Tikait slams Centre over paddy row

Delhi/Hyderabad: Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union from Uttar Pradesh on Monday trained against the Central government. Addressing the TRS party's Deeksha against the Central government over the paddy issue, Rakesh Tikait said that it is painful to see a State protesting in Delhi for the sake of the farmers adding that the Union Government should be ashamed of this. If the Union Government does not follow the 'One policy, one procurement 'policy, the farmers will suffer a lot. He said that the Central government is playing politics with the lives of the people. He said that instead of development, the Central government is indulging in religious politics and indulging in communal riots. He added that the Central government is indulging in disturbing the communal harmony between Hindu and Muslim brothers. Tikait added that he will visit Telangana and participate in Kisan protests in the future as well.

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao holds protest with all the MPs, MLAs, MLC, MPTCs and ZPTCs heads. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi party key leaders from ZPTC to MPs have begun their protest against the Central government to mount pressure over paddy procurement in the State. The TRS have already conducted series of protests in the State against the Central government this week. As the last phase of protest, the TRS leaders have reached the National Capital. The Deeksha have kicked off with the folk songs by the farmers.

Earlier, The TRS workers seen removing the flexis and banners of BJP put up in the Delhi. The BJP has planned to hold deeksha as a counter to TRS deeksha in Delhi. The both parties are holding the dharnas on paddy procurement issue. Both parties are blaming each other of not buying paddy from the farmers. The TRS is holding protest over 'One Nation One Procurement' policy whereas the Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao warned the Central government not to test the patience of the farmers. He said that it is shameful thing from State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asking CM KCR to step down if the government cannot purchase paddy. He said that the State farmers are aware of the schemes that are implemented for the sake of the farmers.

On the other the BJP unit at Indra Park in Hyderabad has begun their counter Deeksha against the TRS government over paddy procurement. The BJP demands the State to procure paddy from the farmers and clarifying that Centre has already announced that it will not be purchasing the paddy earlier. It is also saying that it is the State government which has stated in the MoU to the Centre that it will not provide parboiled rice.