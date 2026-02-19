Ramadan Begins with Tarawih Prayers at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad

Following the sighting of the crescent moon on Wednesday, Tarawih prayers commenced at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad after Isha prayers. In Old Basti, many Muslims prefer to offer Tarawih prayers at the mosque during the first ten nights of Ramadan. A temporary shed is being set up outside the mosque by the government to accommodate devotees, and new prayer mats have been laid inside. Drinking water will be available during Iftar, and fasting is set to begin from Thursday.

As the holy month approaches, residents of Old Basti are busy decorating their homes beautifully. The wealthier households are painting and refurbishing their houses, while many buy new items and dispose of old ones in anticipation of Ramadan.

In celebration of the upcoming month, Majid, owner of Pistachio House, has displayed a countdown board at his hotel. Visitors gather there, excitedly waiting to enjoy haleem once the countdown reaches zero.