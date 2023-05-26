Ramagundam: GEM girls create awareness on cleanliness in NTPC township

Ramagundam: As part of ongoing cleanliness drive- Swachhta Pakhwada, a morning walk was conducted for the participants of Girl Empowerment Mission 2023 under the guidance of Deepthi Mahila Samithi (DMS) of NTPC Ramagundam.

The Gem girls walked through the streets of NTPC Ramagundam permanent township carrying placards and chanting slogans to spread awareness about sanitation and hygiene.

The morning walk was followed by tree plantation by the GEM girls and the office bearers of DMS.

Speaking on the occasion, Usha Kumar, president, Deepthi Mahila Samithi said “At GEM, we help them identify their responsibilities towards the environment. They are encouraged to adopt healthy habits to keep themselves and their surrounding clean”.

“Going forwards they will contribute in building a safe and secure future”, she added. A placard-making session was conducted for the girls the previous day wherein they prepared their own placard. This practice aimed at sparking their imagination and unlocking creativity.