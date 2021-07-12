Ramagundam: NTPC special gesture to specially abled kids

Ramagundam: As part of its 'transforming lives, generating smiles' through its proactive initiatives, NTPC-Ramagundam CSR in association with Deepthi Mahila Samithi (DMS) distributed bags and blankets for children with special needs on Sunday.

At a programme held at Deepthi Mahila Samithi premises, chief guest Santosh Madan, president, Dakshin Deepanjali Mahila Samithi SRHQ and Arpita Mahila Samithi WR-II HQ along with Usha Kumar, president, DMS, distributed bags, stationary and bedsheets to 25 children with special needs from 'Network of person with disability organisation', an NGO from Mancherial, which is actively supporting and nurturing children, who are in need of care and protection.

On this occasion, Santosh Madan interacted with the children and their parents besides thanking 'Network of person with disability organisation' for their noble work. She also asked all to come forward in support of such initiatives.

Office bearers from DMS and CSR Dept officials were present on the occasion.