Ramagundam: Tailors seek free power to their shops

Ramagundam: After the formation of Telangana state, the TRS government is giving full support to people who are completely dependent on the caste-based professions and striving for their welfare, said Ramagundam MLA K Chander Patel.

He participated as chief guest to the Tailoring Day programme organised by the people of Meru caste here at Addaguntapalli of Ramagundam in Peddapalli district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Chander Patel said that the TRS government was distributing fish seed, fishing nets and mopeds for fishermen community, goats and sheep to people of Shepherd community and supplying free electricity to the salon shops of Nayee Brahmins.

Meanwhile, the tailoring workers urged the government to supply free electricity to their shops and also include their community in BC-A category by removing it from BC-D category.

MLA Chander Patel assured the people of Meru community that he would take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and would raise the issue during the Assembly sessions.

On the occasion, he sanctioned Rs 3 lakh for the construction works of Meru caste building which was left in pending. Later, the representatives of the Meyra community felicitated the MLA.

TRS leaders Patapelli Yellaiah, Lakshminagar town president Nuthi Thirupathi, Narayana Das, Maruthi, Meyra community people Ramesh, Nagesh and Ravi were present along with others.