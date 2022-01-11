Ramappa temple: Local youth to get employment

Mulugu: In view of Ramappa temple attaining the status of World Heritage Site by the UNESCO last year, the Mulugu district administration is gearing up to handover Golla Gudi, Shivalayam, Kameshwaralayam and Bhairava temples to the Archaeology Survey of India (ASI) and Palampet Development Authority, the custodians of Ramappa Temple.

"All the temples within the purview of Ramappa temple will be handed over to the custodians," Mulugu district Collector S Krishna Aditya said, in a review meeting here on Tuesday.

He directed the Venkatapur Tahsildar Manjula to take measures in this regard. He also directed the officials to prepare a report of hillocks surrounding Kameshwara and Bhairava temple on the banks of Ramappa lake.

Referring to the growing rush of tourists to Ramappa, the Collector said that they have plans to train local youth and depute them as the guides at the historical temple. DRO Rama Devi, former NIT Prof M Panduranga Rao, Suryanarayana Murthy, Archaeology DD Narayana and superintendent Dr Smitha were among others present.