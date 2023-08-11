Live
- TS ICET 2023 counseling schedule deferred, to begin from September 6
- PM doesn't have moral right to speak on violence, corruption: Mamata Banerjee
- Binge-watch shows to evoke the fire of patriotism this Independence Day
- Hyderabad based upskilling platform OdinSchool clocks above 100% YoY growth
- Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Dr Vivek Bindra Ignites the Youth to Reach New Heights!
- International Youth Day 2023: messages,wishes, quotes, to share with friends
- ‘OMG 2’ starts with decent mark at box-office
- Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana to introduce a new helmet for left-handed users
- World Elephant Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance
- Ayurvedic tips to keep your babies protected during weather change
Just In
Ramesh Chandra Ramavat and Uma bag honours in Half Marathon in Siddipet
Ramesh Chandra Ramavat, a native of Nagarkurnool won the first prize in the men’s category and Suryapet resident Uma bagged the honours in the half-marathon held at Siddipet on Friday.
Hyderabad: Ramesh Chandra Ramavat, a native of Nagarkurnool won the first prize in the men’s category and Suryapet resident Uma bagged the honours in the half-marathon held at Siddipet on Friday.
As per the information, Ramesh Chandra was given a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The first runner up was Moti Choudhary from Uttar Pradesh who won a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and Giyo Anthony from Nagarkurnool was the second runner up in the 21-km run.
In the women’s category, Uma was given the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first runner up Mallika from Nalgonda was given a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and Vadde Navya, who was the second runner up was given the third prize of Rs 10,000.
In the 10k Run, Swapna Kadavat from Mahabubnagar was the winner getting a cash prize of Rs 25,000, Kavya from Mancherial was first runner up with Rs 15,000 cash prize, Gagan Sri from Hyderabad was the second runner up with a cash prize of Rs 10,000.
In the men’s category, the winner was Sunil Kumar from Maharashtra with a cash prize of Rs 25,000, Manish Rajputra from Maharashtra was the first runner up with a cash prize of Rs 15,000 and Mahesh Salla from Nalgonda was second runner up, who was given cash prize of Rs 10,000.