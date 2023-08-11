Ramesh Chandra Ramavat and Uma bag honours in Half Marathon in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Ramesh Chandra Ramavat, a native of Nagarkurnool won the first prize in the men’s category and Suryapet resident Uma bagged the honours in the half-marathon held at Siddipet on Friday.



As per the information, Ramesh Chandra was given a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The first runner up was Moti Choudhary from Uttar Pradesh who won a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and Giyo Anthony from Nagarkurnool was the second runner up in the 21-km run.

In the women’s category, Uma was given the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first runner up Mallika from Nalgonda was given a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and Vadde Navya, who was the second runner up was given the third prize of Rs 10,000.

In the 10k Run, Swapna Kadavat from Mahabubnagar was the winner getting a cash prize of Rs 25,000, Kavya from Mancherial was first runner up with Rs 15,000 cash prize, Gagan Sri from Hyderabad was the second runner up with a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

In the men’s category, the winner was Sunil Kumar from Maharashtra with a cash prize of Rs 25,000, Manish Rajputra from Maharashtra was the first runner up with a cash prize of Rs 15,000 and Mahesh Salla from Nalgonda was second runner up, who was given cash prize of Rs 10,000.