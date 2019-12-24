Ramulu, Niranjan Rao sworn in as Lokayukta, Upa–Lokayukta

Hyderabad: Justice CV Ramulu and V Niranjan Rao were sworn in as Lokayukta and Upa–Lokayukta, respectively, on Monday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath to the newly appointed judiciary officials at Raj Bhavan. They will hold the office for five years.

Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and ministers E Rajender, A Indrakaran Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, P Ajay Kumar, High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and other Judges were present.

The government filled the Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta posts after a long time on the grounds that it could not find suitable qualified candidates. Ramulu is a retired High Court Judge and Niranjan Rao a district Judge.