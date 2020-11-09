Ranga Reddy: AICC secretaries console Aishwarya's parents

Ranga Reddy: AICC Secretaries Vamshi Chand Reddy, Sampath Kumar and TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar consoled the parents of Aishwarya on Monday.

The leaders said that they would extend their support to the family and assured to bear the expenses of educating Aishwarya's second sister, Vaishnavi. Aishwarya committed suicide because she could not get the scholarship which she mentioned in the suicide note. The leaders demanded that scholarships should be granted to the eligible.

The leaders alleged that the Central government has money for the party activities but not for granting scholarships. The leaders demanded the Centre to provide scholarships to the eligible students.

Local Congress leaders Kadempally Srinivas Goud, Dangu Srinivas Yadav, Dinesh Sagar, Madhu, Sudheer and Bhasker also consoled Aishwarya's family and assured their support to the family.