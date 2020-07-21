Ranga Reddy: BSSF Foundation donates essentials to 100 families

Ranga Reddy: BSSF Foundation has donated groceries, essentials and Rs 2,000 cash to 100 families in Venkateshwara temple, Nagole on Monday.



BSSF Foundation chairman Basavaraju Srinivas said that BSSF Foundation has been organising and conducting number of social services during pandemic situation. During the lockdown period the Foundation has arranged essential goods to the poor people and also arranged supplies to the patients that were hospitalised.

The Foundation has distributed, groceries, clothes, sanitisers, masks, medicines in various events.

A total of 272 events were organised by BSSF Foundation across the city during lockdown period. 2,000 N95 masks, 5,000 face masks and 18 hot and cold water dispensers were contributed to Gandhi Hospital.

About one lakh sanitisers and one lakh face masks were distributed to the people across the city. Groceries and essential good were distributed to 20,000 families across the city. corona prevention medicines were distributed to many people in Sangareddy, Malkajgiri, Seethaphalmandi, Khairatabad, Nagole and old city. 6,000 rice bags were distributed to needy people across the city. Several local leaders participated in the event.