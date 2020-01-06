Ranga Reddy Judge Y Renuka inspects govt lands for Construction of District Court

Vikarabad: Ranga Reddy District Judge Y Renuka along with Vikarabad District Joint Collector Aruna Kumari and MRO Ravinder inspected various government lands in Vikarabad for construction of District Court.

Among the places considered for construction were Mekalagandi and land near the Collectorate and Horticulture Center. She said a suitable land in 10 acre extent and which would be easily reachable to people would be selected.

BAR Association president Narayana, Vice President Shankaraiah, Zonal Secretary Rafi, Senior Advocates Goverdhan Reddy, Hanumanth Reddy, Naga Raju, Lava Kumar, Yadava Reddy, Sampoornanath and others were present.