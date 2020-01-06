Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ranga Reddy Judge Y Renuka inspects govt lands for Construction of District Court

Ranga Reddy Judge Y Renuka inspects govt lands for Construction of District Court
Highlights

Ranga Reddy District Judge Y Renuka along with Vikarabad District Joint Collector Aruna Kumari and MRO Ravinder inspected various government lands in...

Vikarabad: Ranga Reddy District Judge Y Renuka along with Vikarabad District Joint Collector Aruna Kumari and MRO Ravinder inspected various government lands in Vikarabad for construction of District Court.

Among the places considered for construction were Mekalagandi and land near the Collectorate and Horticulture Center. She said a suitable land in 10 acre extent and which would be easily reachable to people would be selected.

BAR Association president Narayana, Vice President Shankaraiah, Zonal Secretary Rafi, Senior Advocates Goverdhan Reddy, Hanumanth Reddy, Naga Raju, Lava Kumar, Yadava Reddy, Sampoornanath and others were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top