Ranga Reddy: Kalyana Lakshmi cheques distributed by Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to the beneficiaries in Kothaguda and Saraswathiguda villages on Monday.

On this occasion, the Minister said that it is a welfare scheme for providing financial assistance for marriages by the government of Telangana, for all poor people in the State.

The scheme gives financial assistance and is aimed at preventing child marriages and support marriage expenses for financially distressed families. So, the beneficiaries should utilise the opportunity properly.

The beneficiaries who received the cheque are Deepika, Mamatha and Sirisha.