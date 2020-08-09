Ranga Reddy: Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy unveils bust of PV Narasimha Rao

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy unveiled the bust of ex Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao at Aoshada Vanam near Tholakatta gate, Moinabad mandal.

In a fitting tribute to PV Narasimha Rao, the State government has decided to host grand celebrations for a year till 2021 to mark his 100th birth anniversary. As a part of programme, they unveiled his statue.

Reddy said that PV Narasimha Rao was such a great leader that the country should be proud of him. The economic reforms that Rao changed the direction of the country for good.

MP Kesava Rao said that Rao has rendered his services as a freedom fighter, political leader, journalist, an expert in several languages (polyglot) and a writer. He had changed the country's destiny for the better.

