Ranga Reddy: Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's surprise visit to ZP school

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with ZP Chairperson Tigala Anitha Reddy paid surprise visit and inspected the Zilla Parishad boys and girls schools in Maheshwaram. She also checked the attendance of the teachers.

She inquired the teachers regarding the availability of TVs and Cell phones with the students. She instructed them to make the necessary arrangements for the students who do not have TVs and Cell phones so they can attend the online classes and asked them to know up to which extent the students are following the online classes.

Teachers should attend the schools regular and follow the guidelines of the government.

Whatsapp groups of students and their parents are created and monitored.

