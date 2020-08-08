Ranga Reddy: MLA Jaipal Yadav walks out of agricultural meeting

Ranga Reddy: Kalwakurthy MLA Jaipal Yadav walked out of an ongoing agricultural meeting that was held in Amangal Praja Parishad office on Friday under the leadership of Agricultural AO Aruna Kumar.



MPP Anitha questioned Aruna as to why she was not invited for the meeting according to the protocol and consequently, the agricultural AO and MPP had an heated argument over this. Noticing this MLA Jaipal Yadav walked out along with a few other representatives.

Local public informed that MLA Jaipal Yadav and MPP Anitha had been feuding for the past few days in Kalwakurthy constituency.