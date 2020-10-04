Ranga Reddy: MRPS leaders stage protest near district collectorate

Ranga Reddy: MRPS and BSP Leaders staged a protest at the Ranga Reddy District Collectorate on Saturday. The protest was conducted under the supervision of MRPS and DSP leaders separately.

On the occasion, the MRPS and DSP leaders expressed regret over the rape incidents of Manisha Valmiki in Uttar Pradesh. MRPS and BSP leaders submitted the representations to the collector.

The BSP leaders said that a 19-year old, Manisha Valmiki was sexually assaulted by 4 men and she could not survive. The Hathras rape incident is a blot on the society and the country. They demanded the government for an CBI enquiry and the police must be punished. The men in the crime should be punished.

BSP Chevella Parliamentary Constituency In-charge Katikala Srihari, Nagaraju, Janganna, Ramulu and Narasimhulu were also present. MRPS leaders submitted the representation to the collector under the supervision of MRPS Rangareddy district in-charge Vemula Surya prakash.