Ranga Reddy: Officials cancel Vendikonda Siddeshwara annual fair

Ranga Reddy: The fair held in the famous temple, Vendikonda Siddeshwara in Shamshabad will not be held this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the first time that fair is not being held in the history of temple.



The annual 3 days long fair which is attended by thousands of people, has been called off.

According to the Endowment Department said the fair has been cancelled in the view of guidelines received from the central as well as those issued by the State government. The fair would have begin from August 15 and end on 17th. Maintaining social distancing during such large religious and social gathering is daunting task. So only the priests will perform prayers. Permission is not granted for deity's procession.