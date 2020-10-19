Ranga Reddy: Sabitha Reddy inspects water-logged colonies

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy inspected water-logged colonies in Meerpet municipal corporation on Sunday.

The minister inspected several colonies in Meerpet corporation which were water-logged due to the heavy rainfall as the water also entered the houses. The Minister spoke to the residents of those colonies who were later shifted to the nearby community halls. The minister also inspected Mantrula, Nanda and Pedda lakes.

During her inspection, the Minister directed the officials to take measures to help the people in the water-logged colonies and asked them to supply essentials to the residents in those colonies. She assured that the government will provide assistance to the flood victims.

Meerpet municipal corporation mayor, Durga Deeplal Chowhan; deputy mayor Vikram Reddy were also present.