Ranga Reddy: Various unions demand government to solve problems of workers

Ranga Reddy: CITU, AIKS, TGS, VKS Unions held a strike at Shadnagar RDO office on Saturday. They demanded the government to solve the problems faced by the farmers and workers due to this pandemic.



On the occasion Agricultural Labour Union President N Raju said that the farmers and the workers are working hard for the development of the country even during this pandemic but, the government is not supporting them and they are being deprived of their rights. The government is not taking any measures for solving the problems of the farmers and workers.

During this pandemic situation the government has reduced 44 labour laws in 4 codes only. So, all these unions demanded the government to provide financial assistance to farmers who have lost their crops and to the workers who have lost their jobs due the Covid. Later, they handed over a letter to Shadnagar RDO.

CITU Mandal Convener Eswar, TGS President Srinu Nayak, Municipal Union Leaders Venkatesh, Raju, Sailu, Yadaiah, Shekar, Srinu, CITU Leaders Chandramouli, Raghavendar and others participated in the programme.