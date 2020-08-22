Ranga Reddy witnesses rise in number of suspensions in police department

Ranga Reddy: The number of suspensions being issued to the police officials in the district in separate incidents has led to disturbance in the police department. There have been many instances where officials were suspended for different reasons. Recently, DGP had suspended two policemen and wrote to the State Home Department recommending action against Vanasthalipuram ACP Jayaram and SR Nagar Inspector Murali Krishna for alleged involvement in a land scam according to sources at Outer Ring Road. A complaint had been lodged against the ACP and Inspector who have been allegedly involved in the scams together and a special officer has been appointed to investigate the land scam case.

There are many allegations of police involvement in land scams on the Outer Ring Road and its surrounding areas as the real estate has a high demand there. In another instance, two police personnel were suspended for beating up two men causing them severe injuries in separate incidents during the ongoing lockdown. A constable of Mir Chowk Police Station in the old city and a home guard of Golconda Police Station were also given suspension in response to the complaints from people about the excessively strict behaviour of the policemen while enforcing the lockdown. The police personnel were accused of using foul language and assaulting even those coming out of their homes to buy essentials. In yet another incident earlier this year at Shaikpet, a cop had beaten up a man causing him injuries on his face. Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader had alleged that a sub-inspector had attacked the man who was fasting.



Anti-Corruption Bureau had earlier arrested the Circle Inspector Shankaraiah and Assistant Sub Inspector of Shahbad police station in Cyberabad Commissionerate for demanding and accepting 1.2 lakh bribe from a poor farmer. In February this year, the Telangana government decided to suspend a police constable who allegedly kicked a man who was protesting over the death of his 16-year-old daughter near Hyderabad. As the alleged kicking incident had gone viral, the State Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali had directed the Sangareddy district Superintendent of Police to take an action against the constable.