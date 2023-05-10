Rangareddy: Annual Brahmotsavam of Srilakshmi Venkateswara Swamy held at Eklaskhanpet

Rangareddy : The annual Brahmotsavam of Lord Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy was celebrated in a grand manner on Tuesday in Eklaskhanpet village of Shadnagar. The event was held under the patronage of Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, and a large number of devotees from all the mandals and villages of the constituency attended the celebration. During the Brahmotsavam, AnnamayyaSankirtans were sung by a singing group, and annaprasadam was distributed to the devotees.

In his address, MLA Anjaiah Yadav said that such events not only provide an opportunity for devotees to express their devotion and gratitude to the Lord, but also bring the community together in a spirit of unity and harmony.

The event was attended by several public representatives, including Village Sarpanch Kavitha Ravinder Yadav, MPP Y Ravinder Yadav, Y Murali Krishna, TSCU Chairman Raja Varaprasad, BRS leaders, officials, and others.