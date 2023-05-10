Live
- Rangareddy: BJP express anger over demolition of tribal Chaudamma Yadi temple
- Hyderabad: Sonia Gandhi granted statehood & fulfilled aspirations of TS people says G Niranjan
- Hyderabad: Centre delaying caste-based census process says BC Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao
- Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar said K Chandrashekar Rao slogan “Pilo Telangana-Pilao Telangana”
- Hyderabad: BJP cadre, leaders to visit striking junior panchayat secretaries
- Hyderabad: TSBIE declares Intermediate Public Examiantion-March-2023 results
- Hyderabad: 97.7% villages in State have mobile connectivity said Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari
- Hyderabad: TS EAMCET commences today
- Hyderabad: Tele-Manas receives over 900 distress calls
- Hyderabad: No shortage of drain, rainwater in Qutubullapur colonies 24x7
Rangareddy: Annual Brahmotsavam of Srilakshmi Venkateswara Swamy held at Eklaskhanpet
The annual Brahmotsavam of Lord Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy was celebrated in a grand manner on Tuesday in Eklaskhanpet village of Shadnagar.
Rangareddy : The annual Brahmotsavam of Lord Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy was celebrated in a grand manner on Tuesday in Eklaskhanpet village of Shadnagar. The event was held under the patronage of Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, and a large number of devotees from all the mandals and villages of the constituency attended the celebration. During the Brahmotsavam, AnnamayyaSankirtans were sung by a singing group, and annaprasadam was distributed to the devotees.
In his address, MLA Anjaiah Yadav said that such events not only provide an opportunity for devotees to express their devotion and gratitude to the Lord, but also bring the community together in a spirit of unity and harmony.
The event was attended by several public representatives, including Village Sarpanch Kavitha Ravinder Yadav, MPP Y Ravinder Yadav, Y Murali Krishna, TSCU Chairman Raja Varaprasad, BRS leaders, officials, and others.