Rangareddy: BJP extends support to junior panchayat secretaries

Rangareddy : Shadnagar BJP Incharge, Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, along with other leaders, extended their support for the Junior Panchayat Secretaries (JPS) and Outsource Panchayat Secretaries (OPS) who have been protesting for the past six days at Farooqnagar Mandal Parishad office.

Speaking on the occasion, he criticised the State government for failing to fulfill the promises made to the junior panchayat secretaries after coming into power. He condemned the unfair practices of the State government, including the leakage of question papers and the denial of proper rights to existing employees, as well as the absence of job notifications for the unemployed.

He emphasised the importance of regularising the positions of JPS and OPS, ensuring job security, and providing support to the family of the deceased JPS involved in road accidents. He urged everyone to unite and continue their fight against the State government until these three demands are met.

He assured the secretaries that the BJP would stand by them and offer support. Shadnagar BJP Assembly Convenor Dr. Vijay Kumar, AndeBabaiah, Chetla Venkatesh, Pyata Ashok, Mattam Rishikesh, J Narsimha, Sivakrishna, and others were also present.