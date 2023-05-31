Rangareddy: Controversial remarks by AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram over TDP supremo

Rangareddy : Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram is embroiled in a controversy due to his contentious remarks targeting TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The comments, perceived as life-threatening by TDP members, were delivered during the speech made by him in Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam district. These remarks have sparked anger and calls for action against the Speaker from TDP leaders and activists. Responding to the situation, TDP Polit bureau member and former Shadnagar MLA Bakkani Narsimhulu lodged a written complaint against Speaker Tammineni Sitaram at the Shadnagar Police Station on Tuesday. The complaint was handed over to Town CI Naveen Kumar, marking an unexpected turn of events. During the occasion, Bakkani Narsimhulu, expressed deep concern regarding an alleged conspiracy to remove TDP supremo black commando protection. He implied that the Speaker’s comments hinted at a conspiracy that could jeopardise Chandrababu’s safety if his security details were revoked. Town Party President Gandham Anand, Shadnagar TDP leaders, and others were also present at the event.