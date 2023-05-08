Rangareddy: Cyberabad police busts food adulteration racket

Rangareddy : The Special Operation Team (SOT) police of the Cyberabad Commissionerate uncovered a gang involved in manufacturing adulterated goods. The gang was busted in the Katedan Industrial Area for producing counterfeit ginger garlic paste and mango drink from sewage. During the raid, the police seized 500 kg of counterfeit ginger garlic paste and mango drink called Little Chops from the gang.

The investigation revealed that the paste was made from spoiled ginger and garlic, and hazardous chemicals like acetic acid were added to it. The gang was packaging the adulterated products attractively to make it challenging to detect the contamination. Shockingly, the paste was made without peeling the garlic. Additionally, the gang was offering bribes to the investigating officers to conceal their illegal activities.

The police seized a substantial amount of evidence from the premises, including 210 litres of acetic acid, 550 kg of non-vegetarian masala packets, one ton of garlic, and a white powder that could potentially be fatal. Two individuals involved in the scam have been arrested by the police.

The authorities have cautioned consumers to be vigilant and opt for homemade masala powders and ginger garlic paste as much as possible to avoid such dangerous counterfeit products.