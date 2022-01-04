Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy launches vaccination drive

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday inaugurated the vaccination drive for children from 15-18 age group at Balapur urban health center in Mirpet Municipal corporation. The Minister also inaugurated a waiting hall at Balapur UPHC. Similarly, MPP Priyanka Shiva Shankar Goud inaugurated the vaccine drive for children at Nandigama health center.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government aims to vaccinate 22.78 lakh children between the age of 18 to 15. He urged that the educational institutions should take the initiative to vaccinate their students. "Corona has caused a lot of damage around the world and it had a severe impact on the education sector.

The students who are going back to school must take all sorts of Covid precautions", said MPP Priyanka. Later, he congratulated the Rangareddy Medical Team for completing 114 per cent of first dose vaccination. Mayor Durga Deeplal Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Vikram Reddy, District Medical Officer Swarajya Lakshmi, corporators, medical officers, staff and TRS leaders were present.