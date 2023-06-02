Rangareddy: Miscreants vandalise temple in Timmapur

Rangareddy: In a devastating act of vandalism, unidentified miscreants have targeted the nearly completed Durga Mata temple situated in the Timmapur municipal area.

The temple, which held immense significance as a symbol of community pride and devotion, has been desecrated by splashes of various colors, defacing the intricate artwork that had been meticulously crafted. Led by the local councilor, Kosgi Srinivas, the construction of the temple had been a collective effort, with a notable contribution of Rs 15 lakhs towards its development. With approximately 90 percent of the construction work already finished, the temple walls were adorned with exquisite paintings in anticipation of the upcoming inauguration ceremony.

This shocking incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, leaving the local community in a state of disbelief and anguish. Kosgi Srinivas promptly reported the incident to the police, urging them to swiftly apprehend those responsible for this sacrilegious act.

The community has responded with outrage, demanding justice and immediate action to address the defilement of their cherished temple.