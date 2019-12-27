Rangareddy: MP Ranjith assures Telangana State development works

Rangareddy: B Ramchander Yadav, the president of Vikarabad District Upa Sarpanches Association, along association members, called on Chevalla MP Dr Ranjith Reddy here on Thursday. He sought funds for development activities, and explained the need for amenities in villages.

The MP was also apprised of the people's needs for proper CC roads, drainage system, streetlights and drinking water. Ranjith Reddy assured him that he would discuss the issues with officials concerned and constitute a committee to initiate development works. Akhila Bharata Yadava Maha Sabha youth leader Andela Kumar Yadav was present.