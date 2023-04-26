Rangareddy: MP Ranjith Reddy participates in Vikarabad BRS meeting

Rangareddy : A meeting of Vikarabad constituency BRS representatives was held at the Ennepalli Goulikar function hall on Tuesday, under the auspices of MLA Metuku Anand. Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy and district incharge and MLC Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy were in attendance as chief guests. Speaking at the event, Reddy described CM KCR as a "brand" that instills fear in various leaders of the opposition parties.

Reddy also explained that the BRS party was founded under the leadership of CM KCR, with the slogan "Ab Ki Bar Kisan Ki Sarkar." He criticized the BJP leaders, accusing them of treating Telangana as an orphan and insulting the State without providing any financial support. Reddy also highlighted the success of Telangana's development model, citing the fact that 24 councilors out of 70 in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, have joined the party after witnessing the State's progress.

Reddy stated that CM KCR has directed everyone to take the welfare schemes introduced by the BRS party to the people over the last nine years. The event was attended by BRS leaders, activists, and others.