Rangareddy: Voter discrepancy raises concerns

Rangareddy: A disconcerting incident unfolded at the Chatanpally polling booth in Shadnagar on Thursday, raising concerns about the efficiency of the electoral process and the diligence of officials.

BagariBalamani, a distressed voter, found herself in a perplexing situation when she discovered that her vote had been cast by another individual. The mix-up occurred due to the similarity in names, as both women were named Balamani.

Adding to the confusion, Balamani’s husband, Anjaiah, was assigned to polling booth 162, while another individual named Chandraiah, whose spouse was also named Balamani, was assigned to booth 163.

Expressing her frustration and disappointment, BagariBalamanicriticised the polling booth staff for their negligence, highlighting the lack of oversight that led to the mix-up. In a candid interaction with the media, she questioned the vigilance of the officials, particularly when voters from adjacent booths were casting their votes simultaneously.

Balamani recounted the unfair treatment she experienced and raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process. She called attention to the responsibility of the officials to ensure a smooth and error-free voting experience for every citizen.In response to the incident, Balamani stated that officials assured her the issue would be resolved within four hours.