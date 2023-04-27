Rangareddy: Youth encounter 10-ft cobra in newly discovered tunnel at Attapur's Mushk Mahal

Rangareddy : A 10-foot-long cobra was discovered by a group of youth inside a newly found tunnel located in Mushk Mahal at Attapur, Rajendranagar.

The youth, who were searching for hidden treasures, managed to run away and save themselves from the cobra.

The group discovered the previously unknown tunnel during a photo shoot at the ancient building in Attapur. However, the encounter with the cobra has raised doubts among locals about the tunnel's purpose, with some speculating that there may be hidden treasures in the tunnel.

The incident has sparked curiosity among locals, and the authorities have been urged to investigate the newly found tunnel to uncover any possible hidden treasures.