Rani Kumudini appointed as new State Election Commissioner

Hyderabad:Ahead of local body elections, the State government has appointed a new State Election Commissioner. Retired IAS official Rani Kumudini, who worked in different positions between 1990 and 2023, had also served as Secretary of State Election Commission in the past and has been reassigned the post.

As per the GO issued on Tuesday, the official has been appointed for a period of three years. The 1988 batch IAS officer Rani Kumudini held many positions including secretary (Social Welfare Residential Schools), deputy secretary (finance), joint collector (Ranga Reddy), collector (RR), MD (housing corporation), secretary (State Election Commission), commissioner (labour and ILO; horticulture), joint secretary (agriculture, New Delhi), chief executive (NFDB), and as special chief secretary (LETF).