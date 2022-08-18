Rant against Revanth on the rise

Hyderabad: Is Telangana Congress on the brink of collapse? The ongoing political crisis gave clear indication of a deepening crisis within the party. Chorus against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is gaining momentum as many senior leaders have started raising a banner of revolt against him.

After the Komatireddy brothers, senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy took on Revanth for belittling the seniors by making some controversial comments recently. He is miffed with the high command ignoring the objections raised by seniors in the party against the TPCC president.

He also held the state in-charge responsible for the crisis in TPCC. Reddy said that Manickam Tagore was neglecting the opinions of all senior leaders and was giving importance only to Revanth Reddy. Like Komatireddy Venkatreddy, he also expressed doubts that the state in-charge was supporting Revanth for some financial gains. He said he was fed up with the TPCC leadership and indicated that he may have no option but to quit the party. In another development, state Campaign committee and Strategic committee chairman for byelection to the Munugodu Assembly constituency Madhu Yashki Goud was conspicuous by his absence at a crucial meeting on byelections chaired by the state in-charge.

He said he had no information either from the TPCC chief or state in-charge.



Leaders said that Goud was unhappy with the functioning of the TPCC ever since the party high command started ignoring the complaints by seniors.

Sources said that some more senior leaders are planning to stop attending the party programmes if the style of functioning of the TPCC chief does not change.