Live
- Cyberabad Police Recover 570 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones Worth Rs.1.50 Crore in 25 Days
- TRAI extends deadline for move aimed at curbing misuse of messaging services
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ to resume shooting soon, producer reveals
- 3 of family swept away in Gujarat floods, bodies recovered
- Tejashwi should press for caste survey in Congress-ruled states: JD-U
- PM Modi to visit Brunei and Singapore next week
- Chandrababu oversees Gudlavalleru Engineering College incident probe, seeks regular report
- Sensex, Nifty close at all-time high before release of GDP numbers
- Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi again, urges stringent anti-rape laws
- GST-Free Insurance May Soon Be a Reality
Just In
Rare Airbus Beluga Lands at Hyderabad's Shamshabad Airport
A rare sight greeted aviation enthusiasts at Hyderabad's Shamshabad Airport as the Airbus Beluga, also known as the "flying whale of the skies," made a stopover.
Hyderabad : A rare sight greeted aviation enthusiasts at Hyderabad's Shamshabad Airport as the Airbus Beluga, also known as the "flying whale of the skies," made a stopover. The aircraft, renowned for its distinctive shape and large cargo capacity, landed at the airport en route from Muscat to Thailand.
The Airbus Beluga, which is used primarily for transporting oversized cargo, departed for Thailand at 3 PM after a brief layover in Hyderabad. The arrival of this unique aircraft created quite a buzz at the airport, drawing the attention of both passengers and airport staff.
The Beluga's presence at Shamshabad Airport marks a rare occurrence, highlighting the strategic importance of Hyderabad as a transit point for international flights.