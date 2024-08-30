Rare Airbus Beluga Lands at Hyderabad's Shamshabad Airport

Hyderabad : A rare sight greeted aviation enthusiasts at Hyderabad's Shamshabad Airport as the Airbus Beluga, also known as the "flying whale of the skies," made a stopover. The aircraft, renowned for its distinctive shape and large cargo capacity, landed at the airport en route from Muscat to Thailand.

The Airbus Beluga, which is used primarily for transporting oversized cargo, departed for Thailand at 3 PM after a brief layover in Hyderabad. The arrival of this unique aircraft created quite a buzz at the airport, drawing the attention of both passengers and airport staff.



The Beluga's presence at Shamshabad Airport marks a rare occurrence, highlighting the strategic importance of Hyderabad as a transit point for international flights.

