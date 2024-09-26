Rashtrapati Nilayam spruced up for 1st Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav

Hyderabad: To showcase the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the North-Eastern states, Rashtrapati Nilayam will host the first edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav for eight days. A poster was released on Wednesday regarding this event.

Organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region and the Ministry of Culture, the Mahotsav will take place from September 29 to October 6, with President DroupadiMurmu inaugurating the event on September 28.

According to Rashtrapati Nilayam officials, the event will feature eight state pavilions from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, where visitors can purchase handicrafts and handlooms. There will also be a live demonstration area where artisans will showcase their craft-making in real time, a Geographical Indicator (GI) product zone, an immersive digital selfies area, a technology-enabled youth engagement zone, and a food court serving North-Eastern delicacies.

The festival will feature captivating dance performances such as the Bihu Naach of Assam and the elegant Sattriya Nritya, along with exquisite craft forms like Mizo jewelry made from shells and traditional nettle fiber loom creations. Visitors can explore interactive huts that bring to life the everyday lifestyle of these regions, gaining insights into the rich traditions and customs of North-Eastern communities. Around 400 artists and artisans from these states will participate in the event.

The Mahotsav will be open to the public from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM from September 29 to October 6. Visitors can reserve their slots by visiting https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. Entry is free of cost, and an on-the-spot booking facility will also be available for walk-in visitors at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, as stated by a senior officer from Rashtrapati Nilayam.