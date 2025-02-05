Live
- Rahul Gandhi should change his name to 'Election Gandhi': KTR
- I-T dept raids more than 30 locations in Karnataka
- TN forest dept increases patrolling in Valparai after German tourist killed in wild elephant attack
- Heatwaves hit AP amid rising temperatures across the state
- MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royal to enter maiden SA20 final
- Latest Bikes hitting the market in February 2025
- Actress Sushmitha Bhat tells Gautham Menon, Mammootty: Forever grateful for trusting in me
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Munger to review development work
- US military aircraft carrying 205 illegal immigrants to land in Amritsar today
- South Korea to invest $88.6 mn won for technologies to achieve carbon neutrality
Just In
Ration dealers remind Cong of poll promises
Each dealer be given a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000 and a commission of `300 per quintal as promised in the election manifesto
Bhupalapally: The ration dealers of the district have demanded Congress party to fulfill the promises made to them during the Assembly elections.
Addressing a press conference at TSUS district office on Tuesday, Ration Dealers Welfare Association district president Radhakrishna and secretary Rajendra Prasad demanded that the state government must fulfill the promises made to dealers in the Congress’ election manifesto.
Minister Sridhar Babu, who was the chairman of the manifesto committee, also visited them and assured them that their issues would be included in the manifesto but he completely forgotten them now.
They demanded that each dealer be given a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000 and a commission of Rs 300 per quintal as per the election manifesto promises.
Additionally, they requested the government to provide health cards to the dealers’ families for their well-being and to bear the costs of import-export handling charges.