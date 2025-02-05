Ration dealers remind Cong of poll promises

Bhupalapally: The ration dealers of the district have demanded Congress party to fulfill the promises made to them during the Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at TSUS district office on Tuesday, Ration Dealers Welfare Association district president Radhakrishna and secretary Rajendra Prasad demanded that the state government must fulfill the promises made to dealers in the Congress’ election manifesto.

Minister Sridhar Babu, who was the chairman of the manifesto committee, also visited them and assured them that their issues would be included in the manifesto but he completely forgotten them now.

They demanded that each dealer be given a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000 and a commission of Rs 300 per quintal as per the election manifesto promises.

Additionally, they requested the government to provide health cards to the dealers’ families for their well-being and to bear the costs of import-export handling charges.