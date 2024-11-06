  • Menu
Ravi Selected for NSS Pre-RD Camp at KBC University, Maharashtra

Highlights

Nagar Kurnool: Ravi, a student of the Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool, has been selected for the National Service Scheme (NSS) Pre-RD Selection Camp, announced the college principal, M. Anjaiah, in a statement. The final-year student Ravi will participate in the training camp at KBC University, Jalgaon, Maharashtra, from the 11th to the 21st of this month. The principal M. Anjaiah mentioned that if Ravi shows outstanding performance at the camp, he will qualify for the camp in Delhi.

The college faculty congratulated Ravi, encouraging him to bring honor to the institution. along with the non-teaching staff, contributed funds to cover his travel expenses to Maharashtra. The event was attended by NSS Coordinator Ramakrishna Rao, Administrative Officer Mohammad Irfan, faculty members, and non-teaching staff.

