  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

RBI may print Modi's photo on notes, KTR's satire at FM Sitharaman

IT and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao
x

 IT and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao

Highlights

IT and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for renaming LG Medical College in Ahmedabad after Narendra Modi Medical College.

Hyderabad: IT and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for renaming LG Medical College in Ahmedabad after Narendra Modi Medical College.

Taking a dig at Modi's government, Minister KTR took to his Twitter handle and made a satirical comment that soon RBI may print the new currency notes with Modi pics replacing Mahatma Gandhi Ji.

"LG medical college in Ahmedabad renamed as Narendra Modi medical college! Already Sardar Patel stadium has been renamed as Narendra Modi stadium. If FM Nirmala Ji has her way, RBI may soon be ordered to print new currency notes where Mahatma Gandhi Ji will be replaced by Modi Ji."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X