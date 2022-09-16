RBI may print Modi's photo on notes, KTR's satire at FM Sitharaman

Hyderabad: IT and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for renaming LG Medical College in Ahmedabad after Narendra Modi Medical College.

Taking a dig at Modi's government, Minister KTR took to his Twitter handle and made a satirical comment that soon RBI may print the new currency notes with Modi pics replacing Mahatma Gandhi Ji.

"LG medical college in Ahmedabad renamed as Narendra Modi medical college! Already Sardar Patel stadium has been renamed as Narendra Modi stadium. If FM Nirmala Ji has her way, RBI may soon be ordered to print new currency notes where Mahatma Gandhi Ji will be replaced by Modi Ji."