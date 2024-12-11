RDO assures purchase of paddy today

Sathupalli: Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, Khammam BJP Parliament Convener and other leaders convened special thanks to RDO who solved the farmers’ procurement issues. For the past 45 days, farmers were waiting for the purchase of about 30 lorries of paddy in three fields. When they explained the problem to BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, the latter urged to bring the problem to the attention of the District Collector, Joint Collector, and RDO officials. Led by Namburi, the leaders appealed for immediate purchase of the paddy lying in the fields.

On Tuesday, the farmers met the RDO who assured them of purchase on Wednesday. Addressing the media, Namburi said, “A few leaders of the constituency are troubling the farmers for their own selfish interests. This problem is not limited to Erugatla alone. They are not buying grain. In many mandals, there is a lot of grain and the farmers are worried because they do not know when the weather will change.”