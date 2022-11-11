Real political game on in State after Munugodu bypoll: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Real politics began in Telangana after the Munugodu by-poll and BJP will intensify building people's movements to oust family rule, said Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy here on Friday.

Addressing a joint media conference with BJP MP Dr K Laxman, he said "we won the by-poll despite losing; that is what everyone says, and blessings of Munugodu people. We will continue with the same spirt."

"Just the way people of the State had fought and ousted Nizam's dynastic rule, the BJP will continue to question the TRS, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Kalawakuntla family rule at every step", he added.

Reddy charged that KCR has no respect for people, the State and its interest. He rued the CM's conflict and differences with the Centre and acting as if Telangana was not part of India. This would in fact harm interests of people and the State, besides, bringing disrepute".

The minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had laid the foundation for the Ramagundam fertilizer plant would be dedicating it to the nation. There were initial hurdles with the imported technology and machinery to run the gas-based plant and there was a blast too. However, all the hurdles, including the State government closure notice, have been crossed. The factory is fully operational.

He said the PM is coming to inaugurate Rs 9,500-crore national highways and railway projects in Telangana. "Earlier lies were spread that the State government was not informed about the PM's visit and the CM was not invited. But even after the Union Fertilizers and Chemicals minister wrote a letter till now there is no information on KCR attending RFCL event.

Reddy said It is unfortunate that the CM is not observing basic protocol nor attending development programmes related to State. Chief ministers of several States run by Trinamul Congress, Congress and DMK participate in development projects initiated by the PM as politics is different from development".

"I have written several letters to the CM on development projects in Telangana, but there is no reply. KCR thinks that it is his kingdom and there is a special status for it. Even decisions of his government are similar."

The minister stressed the need for people to think, whether the sacrifices made for Telangana were meant for a government headed by a CM who does not meet people, or Opposition, not visit the secretariat and confine only to farmhouse."

Listing the sorry state of affairs in the State, Reddy said, "Dharna Chowk has been removed, beneficiaries of fee reimbursement, Arogyasri, scholarships are at the receiving end. Contractors who have completed small works worth of about Rs 60 lakh have to stage dharna before the GHMC."

He recalled that Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has been insulted despite being a woman and provoked by the Kalawakuntla family. The district collectors, university vice-chancellors and temple executive officers do'nt observe protocols for the constitutional head of the State

Reddy stated that the Kalawakuntla family-sponsored false and venomous campaign was being run putting up flexes, issuing statements and calling for bandhs against the visit of Modi, the Centre and the BJP as if Telangana is not part of India. The police guarding flexes of 'no entry to Modi' and such acts pose a dangerous trend for the State and the country."

He asked the Left parties cadre to introspect how employees, students, teachers, women and people's organisations of the Left have been suppressed with an iron hand after KCR came to power. "Yet, their leaders are supporting him".

Reddy said, "we have also come up after staging dharnas and struggles. We are not scared of flexes, dharnas and bandhs. You can do nothing as long as people bless and support Modi, BJP and the Centre."