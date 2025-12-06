Villages In Partnership (VIP) Launches Grassroots Democracy Awareness Drive Ahead of Gram Panchayat Elections

Mahabubnagar: Emphasising that real democracy lies with the people and not merely with political parties, VIP has launched a special awareness campaign across select mandals of Wanaparthy and Mahbubnagar districts ahead of the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections.

Dr.Nagender Swamy Executive Director of VIP noted that although democracy is meant to be people-centric, citizens at the grassroots are often excluded from policymaking and development discussions. To address this concern, VIP is conducting awareness programmes in Chinnachintakunta, Deverkadra and Koukuntla mandals in Mahbubnagar district and Atmakur, Amarchinta, Madanapur, Amarchinta, Khila Ghanapur and Peddamandadi mandals in Wanaparthy district, involving volunteers from chosen wards and Gram Panchayats. The aim is to strengthen participatory governance by educating people at both the ward and Gram Panchayat levels.

The campaign highlights the crucial role of Ward Members in village leadership and governance. It underscores that Ward Members are the voice of every street and that strong wards ultimately build strong Panchayats. Leadership, according to VIP, begins at the ward level where Ward Members are elected to listen, empower and act. They lead the way from the doorstep to the Gram Sabha, ensuring that citizens’ needs are reflected in Panchayat decisions.

VIP is also stressing the importance of Ward Members as the bridge between people and the Panchayat. They connect citizens to power, link needs with solutions, and translate village voices into meaningful action. Their commitment is to deliver on public concerns and ensure effective communication between the community and the administration.

The initiative further highlights that Ward Members are the first responders to local problems—solving issues where they begin, within the community. They listen to every concern, handle challenges ranging from water supply to welfare schemes, and serve as guardians of grassroots justice.

Focusing on inclusion, the campaign reminds people that Ward Members ensure no voice is left unheard. They champion participatory democracy by representing every home and every hope, fostering empowered wards and empowered citizens.

Through this awareness programme, VIP aims to strengthen true grassroots democracy, ensuring that the spirit of governance flows from every doorstep to the Gram Sabha.