Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Unveil Development Projects in Devarakonda

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Devarakonda in the Nalgonda district today, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a series of development initiatives.

The CM is scheduled to address a gathering near Seripalli on the outskirts of Devarakonda, where he will also distribute cheques totalling ₹11.33 crore to women's groups as part of a bank linkage programme.

Among the key projects to be inaugurated are the construction of a park in BNR Colony, which is allocated ₹2 crore, the establishment of a stadium and walking track at the Government Boys' College, also with ₹2 crore, and underground drainage works funded at ₹2.5 crore.

District Collector Ila Tripathi, Superintendent of Police Sarath Chandrapawar, and MLA Balu Nayak have reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit. District ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, and in-charge Minister Adluri Laxman will also accompany CM Revanth during his visit.