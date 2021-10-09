  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Realtor found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

A real estate businessman has found dead under suspicious circumstances here in a lodge under Habibnagar police station limits of Old City.

A real estate businessman has found dead under suspicious circumstances here in a lodge under Habibnagar police station limits of Old City. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Abdul Naveed.

The police said that Naveed had rented a room in the lodge two months ago and had been staying there. The police registered a case and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for autopsy. An investigation is underway.

The police are yet to found out if it is a natural death or a murder. The CCTV footage near the hotel is being verified.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X