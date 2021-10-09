Realtor found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad
Highlights
A real estate businessman has found dead under suspicious circumstances here in a lodge under Habibnagar police station limits of Old City.
A real estate businessman has found dead under suspicious circumstances here in a lodge under Habibnagar police station limits of Old City. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Abdul Naveed.
The police said that Naveed had rented a room in the lodge two months ago and had been staying there. The police registered a case and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for autopsy. An investigation is underway.
The police are yet to found out if it is a natural death or a murder. The CCTV footage near the hotel is being verified.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story